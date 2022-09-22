Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,488,000 after purchasing an additional 186,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after purchasing an additional 98,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after purchasing an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,453 shares of company stock worth $2,996,178. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

