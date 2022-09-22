Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MOO stock opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.