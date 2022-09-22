Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.73 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

