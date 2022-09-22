Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,763,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $185.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average of $203.36.

