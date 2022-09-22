Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $34.26 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

