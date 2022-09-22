Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.33 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

