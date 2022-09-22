Brookstone Capital Management Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.88. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

