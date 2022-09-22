Brookstone Capital Management Has $940,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 508,841 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,412,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 546,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after buying an additional 219,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

