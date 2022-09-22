Brookstone Capital Management Has $942,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.