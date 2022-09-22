Brookstone Capital Management Has $980,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

