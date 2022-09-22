Brookstone Capital Management Has $985,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

