Brookstone Capital Management Has $995,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $195.52 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

