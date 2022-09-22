Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $199.34 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $299.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.