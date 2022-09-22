Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.09 Million in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Financials during the first quarter valued at $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Financials in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Financials in the first quarter valued at $2,920,000.

Get ProShares Short Financials alerts:

ProShares Short Financials Stock Up 1.9 %

SEF opened at $13.70 on Thursday. ProShares Short Financials has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

About ProShares Short Financials

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.