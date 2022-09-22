Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

