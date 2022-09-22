Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPI. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 613,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 94,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth about $160,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $376,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPI opened at $23.83 on Thursday. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

