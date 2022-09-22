Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,744 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $23,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. StockNews.com upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

