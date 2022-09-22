Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,742 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.56. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

