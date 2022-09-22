Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $172.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $172.27 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

