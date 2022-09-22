Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE ES opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

