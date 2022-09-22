Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $279.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.