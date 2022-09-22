Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

