Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,812 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $82.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33.

