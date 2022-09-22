Brookstone Capital Management Sells 28,079 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,079 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 89,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DNP opened at $11.11 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

