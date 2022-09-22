Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,980 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $456,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

RFDI stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $74.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

