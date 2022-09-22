Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,205 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

