Brookstone Capital Management Takes $1.05 Million Position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.
Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period.
ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:REK opened at $20.15 on Thursday. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.
ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile
ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.
