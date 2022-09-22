Brookstone Capital Management Takes $1.12 Million Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Universal by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 247,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Universal by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 44.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Universal by 22.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $64.13.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.80%.

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

