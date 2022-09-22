Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $219.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.37. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

