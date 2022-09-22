Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

