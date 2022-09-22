Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.63

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Bruker Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bruker by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 84,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,340,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

