C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

