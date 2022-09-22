C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 50269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.
Specifically, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,288 shares of company stock worth $103,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.
C3.ai Price Performance
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 15.5% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in C3.ai by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in C3.ai by 27,435.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
