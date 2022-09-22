Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 3,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2,917.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $7,756,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,571,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,281,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

