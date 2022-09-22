Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Sukh Ram Chamda Buys 150,000 Shares

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) insider Sukh Ram Chamda acquired 150,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £208,500 ($251,933.30).

On Wednesday, August 31st, Sukh Ram Chamda bought 225,000 shares of Cake Box stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £274,500 ($331,681.97).

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 139 ($1.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £55.60 million and a PE ratio of 868.75. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428 ($5.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cake Box’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

