Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.57

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$42.57 and last traded at C$42.64, with a volume of 44184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.43.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.11.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

