Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,627,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.