Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of CP opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 168.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

