Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 6,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 33,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $92.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
