Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $238.95 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.90 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.91 and its 200-day moving average is $272.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

