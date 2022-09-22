Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT) Insider Riaan Lombard Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT – Get Rating) insider Riaan Lombard purchased 1,500,000 shares of Caracal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,124.70).
Caracal Gold Stock Performance
LON:GCAT opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday. Caracal Gold plc has a one year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £14.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.76.
About Caracal Gold
