Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT) Insider Riaan Lombard Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT – Get Rating) insider Riaan Lombard purchased 1,500,000 shares of Caracal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,124.70).

LON:GCAT opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday. Caracal Gold plc has a one year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £14.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.76.

About Caracal Gold

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine covering an area of 586,600 km located in Narok County, Kenya. The company was formerly known as Papillon Holdings Plc and changed its name to Caracal Gold plc in September 2021.

