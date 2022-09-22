CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Shares Down 20.3%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) shares fell 20.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CareRx from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on CareRx from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

CareRx Stock Down 20.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

