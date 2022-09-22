CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMX opened at $81.06 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

