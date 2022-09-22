Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Celanese by 5.5% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 22,640.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 7.3% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Celanese by 4.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Celanese by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.27 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

