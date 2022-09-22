Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.29

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.29 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 81.72 ($0.99). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 81.32 ($0.98), with a volume of 13,789,384 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

Centrica Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.29. The company has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 813.20.

Centrica Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,354 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.74 ($2,303.94). In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,354 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.74 ($2,303.94). Also, insider Heidi Mottram purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,149.83). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,253 shares of company stock worth $1,444,128.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

