Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39. Cerner has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

