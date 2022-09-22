Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $362.29

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $362.29 and last traded at $364.10, with a volume of 3608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.