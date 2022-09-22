Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $362.29

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $362.29 and last traded at $364.10, with a volume of 3608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

