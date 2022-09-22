Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Shares Down 0.5%

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 4.15 and last traded at 4.15. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays lowered Chemring Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Chemring Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 4.16.
Chemring Group Company Profile
Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.
Read More
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.