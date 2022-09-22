Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Shares Down 0.5%

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 4.15 and last traded at 4.15. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered Chemring Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Chemring Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 4.16.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.