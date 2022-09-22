China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Trading 10% Higher

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 61,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 103,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

China Evergrande Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

China Evergrande Group Company Profile

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

