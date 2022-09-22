Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 275.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

CB stock opened at $182.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.40. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

